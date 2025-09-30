Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gregory McCabe, Springfield police officer and Frantz Etienne, Hampden County Sheriff Department deputy, pose for a photo during the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. Their presence honored the first responders who answered the call on Sept. 11, 2001, and symbolized the enduring commitment to community safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)