Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris C. Holland, 439th Airlift Wing commander, John E. Sjoberg, Spirit of Springfield board chair, Frank Colaccino, The Colvest Group president, Carlos Gonzalez State Representative, and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, pose for a photo with community members who lost loved ones during the September 11th attacks following the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included tributes from city, state, and military leaders, as well as the unveiling of a new kiosk at Springfield’s 9/11 Monument. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
