    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 7 of 11]

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Lawrence E. Akers, Springfield Police superintendent, delivers remarks during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. Akers participated in the memorial alongside fire, emergency medical services, military, and community leaders to honor the victims and first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 16:17
    First Responders
    USAF
    9/11 Remembrance
    Police and Fire Departments
    Spirit of Springfield

