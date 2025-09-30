Lawrence E. Akers, Springfield Police superintendent, delivers remarks during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. Akers participated in the memorial alongside fire, emergency medical services, military, and community leaders to honor the victims and first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9353667
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-VD075-1149
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.