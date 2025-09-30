Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lawrence E. Akers, Springfield Police superintendent, delivers remarks during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. Akers participated in the memorial alongside fire, emergency medical services, military, and community leaders to honor the victims and first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)