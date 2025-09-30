Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Holland, 439th Airlift Wing commander, Paul Picknelly, Monarch Enterprises president, and Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Fire Department commissioner, pose for a photo following the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included tributes from city, state, and military leaders, as well as the unveiling of a new kiosk at Springfield’s 9/11 Monument. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)