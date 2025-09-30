Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Springfield firefighter rings the ceremonial bell during Springfield's September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell honored the firefighters and first responders who gave their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001 . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)