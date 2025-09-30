Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 2 of 11]

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    A Springfield firefighter rings the ceremonial bell during Springfield's September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ringing of the bell honored the firefighters and first responders who gave their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001 . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 16:17
    First Responders
    USAF
    9/11 Remembrance
    Police and Fire Departments
    Spirit of Springfield

