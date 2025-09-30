Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Springfield Police and Fire Honor Guard present the colors during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The event included tributes from local, state, and military leaders to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)