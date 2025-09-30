Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks during the Armed Services Remembrance portion of Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. Halasi-Kun honored the military members who continue to serve in the fight against terrorism following the attacks of 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)