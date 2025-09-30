A Springfield Fire Department truck rolls across the Hampden County Memorial Bridge during the Roll Out of Emergency Vehicles at the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony honors the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9353666
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-VD075-1241
|Resolution:
|4191x2788
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.