Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Springfield Fire Department truck rolls across the Hampden County Memorial Bridge during the Roll Out of Emergency Vehicles at the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The annual ceremony honors the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)