Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    John Sjoberg, Spirit of Springfield board chair, and Frank Colaccino, The Colvest Group president, join Springfield Police and Fire Honor Guard members to unveil a new kiosk at Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The bronze kiosk, revealed during the annual remembrance ceremony, lists the names of 498 first responders who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9353664
    VIRIN: 250911-F-VD075-1035
    Resolution: 4869x3762
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    USAF
    9/11 Remembrance
    Police and Fire Departments
    Spirit of Springfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download