Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

John Sjoberg, Spirit of Springfield board chair, and Frank Colaccino, The Colvest Group president, join Springfield Police and Fire Honor Guard members to unveil a new kiosk at Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The bronze kiosk, revealed during the annual remembrance ceremony, lists the names of 498 first responders who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
