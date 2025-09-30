Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Domenic J. Sarno, Springfield mayor, delivers remarks during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument kiosk and tributes from local, state, and federal leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)