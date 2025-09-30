Domenic J. Sarno, Springfield mayor, delivers remarks during Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument kiosk and tributes from local, state, and federal leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9353661
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-VD075-1053
|Resolution:
|5265x2962
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.