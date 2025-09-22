U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Contreras, an administrative clerk assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, plays a game of horseshoes during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Lanterns for Life is a Suicide Prevention Month festival that includes games, food, and music that culminates with a special lantern release that honors those lost to suicide. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa welcomed attendees to participate in a number of games; such as corn hole and horseshoes. Contreras is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kries)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9338449
|VIRIN:
|250920-M-NV658-1030
|Resolution:
|4204x3249
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.