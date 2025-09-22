Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Contreras, an administrative clerk assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, plays a game of horseshoes during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Lanterns for Life is a Suicide Prevention Month festival that includes games, food, and music that culminates with a special lantern release that honors those lost to suicide. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa welcomed attendees to participate in a number of games; such as corn hole and horseshoes. Contreras is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kries)