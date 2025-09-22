Wooden stars on display during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Attendees were encouraged to write names or uplifting messages to wooden stars to remember friends and family members who were lost to suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
This work, Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.