Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Wooden stars on display during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Attendees were encouraged to write names or uplifting messages to wooden stars to remember friends and family members who were lost to suicide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)