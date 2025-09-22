Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Leonard Ayres, a dynamic component mechanic assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, holds a lantern during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. U.S. military and Okinawan personnel lifted memorial lanterns in the sky to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Ayres is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)