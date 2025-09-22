U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Leonard Ayres, a dynamic component mechanic assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, holds a lantern during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. U.S. military and Okinawan personnel lifted memorial lanterns in the sky to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Ayres is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9338456
|VIRIN:
|250920-M-NV658-1216
|Resolution:
|4853x3235
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.