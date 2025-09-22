Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Memorial lanterns float in the sky during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. U.S. service members and the local Okinawa community came together to raise memorial lanterns in the sky as the festival concluded. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)