Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aspenn Kennedy, a military police officer assigned to Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, holds a lantern during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The final event for the festival was the lantern release in which attendees would fly special memorial lanterns in the sky to share a moment of respect. Kennedy is a native of Montana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)