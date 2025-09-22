Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and civiallian personnel release lanterns during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. U.S. service members came together with their families and the local Japanese community to remember and awareness to suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)