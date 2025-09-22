U.S. service members and civiallian personnel release lanterns during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. U.S. service members came together with their families and the local Japanese community to remember and awareness to suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9338457
|VIRIN:
|250920-M-NV658-1232
|Resolution:
|4296x2864
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.