    Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month [Image 7 of 10]

    Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    David Ralston, the lead vocalist and guitarist for Okinawa Americana, performs during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Ralston played “Amazing Grace” on the electric guitar while lanterns were released to signify the final event of the festival. Ralston is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 9338455
    VIRIN: 250920-M-NV658-1201
    Resolution: 5203x3469
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Camp Foster
    Festival
    Lanterns for Life

