Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

David Ralston, the lead vocalist and guitarist for Okinawa Americana, performs during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Ralston played “Amazing Grace” on the electric guitar while lanterns were released to signify the final event of the festival. Ralston is a native of Indiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
|09.20.2025
|09.25.2025 03:17
|9338455
|250920-M-NV658-1201
|5203x3469
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
