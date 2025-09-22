Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Merry Gushi, the sanshin player for Okinawa Americana, performs during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Okinawa Americana is a musical group created by Merry Gushi and David Ralston that blends traditional Okinawan folk music with American country, rock and blues to create their signature “Okinawa Americana Style.” Gushi sang “Amazing Grace” during the lanterns release to signify the final event of the festival. Gushi is a native of Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
