Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Victoria Rodriguez, an ammunition technician assigned to 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, displays a wooden star during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Attendees wrote the names of friends or family members and encouraging phrases on wooden stars to remember friends and loved ones. Rodriguez is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)
