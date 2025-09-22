Camp Foster hosts Lanterns for Life for Suicide Prevention Month

Festivalgoers hold memorial lanterns during the Lanterns for Life Festival at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The festival welcomed all base personnel to take part in Lanterns for Life to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kreis)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9338453
|VIRIN:
|250920-M-NV658-1144
|Resolution:
|4471x2981
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
