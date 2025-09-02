India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct the Sky Scraper obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. India Company spent the morning conducting the Confidence Course, a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)