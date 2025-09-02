India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Jacob Eames, Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a lead hand punch on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Eames and the other recruits in his platoon were practicing Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques while waiting for their turn to conduct an obstacle at the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)