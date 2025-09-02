India Company Conducts Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Confidence Course is composed of a variety of military obstacles designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9296798
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-BL112-1127
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
