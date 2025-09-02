India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cameron Donnelly, left, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Capt. Bryan Dao, right, a series commander with the same company, stand at the base of the Stairway to Heaven obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Donnelly and Dao were supervising recruits as they climbed the Stairway to Heaven obstacle, one of the obstacles comprising the Confidence Course the company was conducting that morning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)