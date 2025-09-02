Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 14 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Jacob Eames, Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, climbs the Stairway to Heaven obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. India Company spent the morning conducting the Confidence Course, a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9296794
    VIRIN: 250905-M-BL112-1121
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India Company
    Confidence Course
    Recruit Training
    Marines
    USMC
    Boot Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download