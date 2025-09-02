India Company Conducts Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, run past the Stairway to Heaven obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. India Company spent the morning conducting the Confidence Course, a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
