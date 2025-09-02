India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Cameron Donnelly, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, provides instruction to recruits preparing to navigate the Stairway to Heaven obstacle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. India Company spent the morning conducting the Confidence Course, a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)