India Company Conducts Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Jacob Eames, left, Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives instruction from Sgt. Myron Johnson-Kitchings, right, a drill instructor with the same company, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. India Company spent the morning conducting the Confidence Course, a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)