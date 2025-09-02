Two U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, help lift a third recruit from their platoon on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The recruits were conducting the Sky Scraper obstacle, one of the obstacles comprising the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9296811
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-BL112-1232
|Resolution:
|5051x3423
|Size:
|995.06 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.