India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Two U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, help lift a third recruit from their platoon on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The recruits were conducting the Sky Scraper obstacle, one of the obstacles comprising the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)