Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 26 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Two U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Platoon 3092, India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, help lift a third recruit from their platoon on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The recruits were conducting the Sky Scraper obstacle, one of the obstacles comprising the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9296811
    VIRIN: 250905-M-BL112-1232
    Resolution: 5051x3423
    Size: 995.06 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course
    India Company Conducts Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India Company
    confidence course
    Recruit Training
    Marines
    USMC
    Boot Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download