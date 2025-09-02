U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, corrects a recruit conducting Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Mondjinou was supervising recruits conducting MCMAP as they waited their turn for one of the obstacles at the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9296807
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-BL112-1211
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|967.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.