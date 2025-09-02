India Company Conducts Confidence Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, corrects a recruit conducting Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Mondjinou was supervising recruits conducting MCMAP as they waited their turn for one of the obstacles at the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)