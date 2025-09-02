Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 21 of 27]

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Myron Johnson-Kitchings, left, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, right, a drill instructor with the same company, correct recruits conducting Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Johnson-Kitchings and Mondjinou were supervising recruits conducting MCMAP as they waited their turn for one of the obstacles at the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9296806
    VIRIN: 250905-M-BL112-1199
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    This work, India Company Conducts Confidence Course [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

