India Company Conducts Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Myron Johnson-Kitchings, left, a drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Sgt. Yawo Mondjinou, right, a drill instructor with the same company, correct recruits conducting Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 5, 2025. Johnson-Kitchings and Mondjinou were supervising recruits conducting MCMAP as they waited their turn for one of the obstacles at the Confidence Course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)