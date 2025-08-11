Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trainees learn the proper machete techniques to construct a skillet from bamboo during the combined jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. Marines trained alongside Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a week-long course to strengthen capability and interoperability through combined jungle training to reinforce collaboration and commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)