U.S. Army jungle instructors, Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras ruck to the combined jungle orientation course site in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The combined jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions,the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division, and the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9261442
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-MM194-1320
|Resolution:
|7523x5015
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.