Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

U.S. Army jungle instructors, Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras ruck to the combined jungle orientation course site in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The combined jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions,the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division, and the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)