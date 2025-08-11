Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course [Image 9 of 13]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

    PANAMA

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A member of Policia Nacional de Panamà demonstrates a machete-sharpening technique during the combined jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. During the combined jungle course, trainees rely on their machete skills to construct shelter, canteens, and utensils. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 9261445
    VIRIN: 250816-F-MM194-1450
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: PA
