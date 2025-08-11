Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Policia Nacional de Panamà demonstrates a machete-sharpening technique during the combined jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. During the combined jungle course, trainees rely on their machete skills to construct shelter, canteens, and utensils. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)