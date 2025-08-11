Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army jungle instructors, Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras ruck to the jungle orientation course site in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The combined jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions and the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)