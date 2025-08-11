Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josh Kinser, 25th Infantry Division jungle instructor prepares to ruck to the jungle training site in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. Instructors from the 25th ID, Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras developed combined jungle training curriculum focused on sharing expertise in navigation, survival, medical evacuation and combat skills in a realistic jungle setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)