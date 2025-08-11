Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, remove their rank from their uniform before entering the jungle in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The Marines trained alongside Panamanian security institutions learning basic jungle survival skills to enhance communication, partnership, and mutual trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)