U.S. Marines and Panamanian security members graduate from first Combined Jungle Orientation Course

AERONAVAL BASE CRISTÓBAL COLÓN, Panama— Twenty-three U.S. Marines and Panamanian security forces graduated Friday from the inaugural Combined Jungle Orientation Course (CJOC), a new program designed to strengthen survival skills, readiness, and interoperability in one of the world’s most demanding environments.



Building Skills Together



The seven-day course, conducted Aug. 16–22, included nine U.S. Marines from 2d Battalion, 2d Marines; four members of the National Aeronaval Service; five members from the National Police; and five members of the National Border Service.



An 11-member instructor team — drawn from Panama’s three security services and the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division Jungle Operations Training Center in Hawaii — led the course. Participants trained shoulder to shoulder in Panama’s dense rainforest, developing critical skills in machete handling, firecraft, shelter construction, water purification, casualty evacuation, and river mobility. These techniques are considered mission-essential for humanitarian response, disaster relief, and search-and-rescue operations.



On Aug. 22, graduates stood in formation beneath the flags of Panama and the United States, a visible symbol of the unity fostered through the course. Panamanian and U.S. dignitaries looked on as students received certificates of completion. A fire-starting demonstration by one of the Panamanian graduates underscored the practical knowledge gained and drew cheers from the audience.



“This training is about more than just surviving in the jungle – it’s about surviving together,” said Col. Marc Sanborn, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group–Panama (JSCG-P). “By training shoulder to shoulder in these tough conditions, we’re strengthening our regional partnerships and building the kind of trust and interoperability that will benefit all our future missions.”



Panama’s Deputy Minister of Public Security, Luis Felipe Icaza, also praised the graduates and the collaborative effort. “To successfully close the first edition of the joint survival training in the jungle, during the seven days of intense preparation, this unit acquired reinforcement of essential skills, from the use of a machete and the construction of shelters with native resources to water purification,” Icaza said. “This training has not only elevated the capabilities of our force but has also reaffirmed the bonds of cooperation and brotherhood between Panama and the United States. With this union, we continue to build security, trust, and peace for our nations. On behalf of the Ministry of Security, I congratulate all the participants for their commitment and dedication.”



JSCG-P: The Backbone of Partnership



The Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama (JSCG-P), established in 2025, coordinates U.S. and Panamanian training and engagements with Panama’s three principal security institutions. Its mission is to strengthen Panama’s security capabilities, improve interoperability, and ensure uninterrupted cooperation across the country — always conducted in recognition of Panama’s sovereignty and leadership. JSCG-P synchronizes training requirements and develops the infrastructure to support sustained engagement, fostering trust and readiness in one of the hemisphere’s most challenging environments.



Looking Ahead



The CJOC was conceived as a pilot program in close coordination between Panama’s security institutions, U.S. Southern Command, JSCG-P, and the 25th Infantry Division Jungle Operations Training Center. It is a cornerstone of a broader initiative to establish a Combined Jungle Operations Training Center (CJOTC) by-with-and-through Panama. Officials from both countries noted that the success of this inaugural class is a significant step toward that goal.



As the ceremony concluded, the graduates — now a cohesive team forged in adversity — exchanged handshakes and smiles. The event not only celebrated their personal achievement but also reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Panama and the United States. Leaders emphasized that the real achievement of the CJOC lies in the trust, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty it cements — the foundation for future bilateral operations and the growth of the CJOTC.