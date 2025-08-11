Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course [Image 8 of 13]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

    PANAMA

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army jungle instructors, Panama's Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras ruck to the combined jungle orientation course site in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. The combined jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions, the U.S. Army’s Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division, and the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 9261444
    VIRIN: 250816-F-MM194-1380
    Resolution: 7150x4767
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: PA
    This work, Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25 ID
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle

