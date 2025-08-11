Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

A U.S. Marine assigned to the 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, listens to instruction during the jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base, Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. Marines trained alongside Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a week-long course to strengthen capability and interoperability through combined jungle training to reinforce collaboration and commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9261450
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-MM194-1135
|Resolution:
|3908x2610
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
