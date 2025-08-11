Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course [Image 11 of 13]

    Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

    PANAMA

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, takes notes during the jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. Marines trained alongside Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Policia Nacional de Panamà, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras in a week-long course to strengthen capability and interoperability through combined jungle training to reinforce collaboration and commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 9261448
    VIRIN: 250816-F-MM194-1556
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    2d battallion 2d marines

