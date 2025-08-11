Panamanian and U.S. Forces conduct jungle orientation course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras leads a class on proper machete handling during the combined jungle orientation course in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 16, 2025. During the combined jungle course, trainees rely on their machete skills to construct shelter, canteens, and utensils. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)