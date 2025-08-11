Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ebonisha Gonzalez smiles after receiving her first prescription glasses at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. She had never visited an eye doctor before and was among the dozens of patients served daily during Amistad 2025 in Paraguay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)