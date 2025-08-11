Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paraguayan medical school student assists a patient in the hallway at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force personnel worked alongside local staff and student volunteers to share diagnostic techniques and expand patient care capabilities during Amistad 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)