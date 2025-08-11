Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Patients wait in line to receive eye care from U.S. Air Force medical personnel and local providers at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Word of mouth quickly spread through the community, drawing residents from surrounding areas to take part in Amistad 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
