Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Moseley, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, performs an eye exam using a phoropter at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The collaboration with local providers helped bring optometry services to a clinic that has never had a permanent optometrist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 23:20
Location:
|PY
