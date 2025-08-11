Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wucthu Ung, 507th Medical Squadron optometrist technician, points to symbols on a vision chart during an eye exam at Unidad De Salud De La Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The clinic, which has never had a resident optometrist, was able to offer comprehensive vision screenings to local residents as part of Amistad 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)