Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wucthu Ung, 507th Medical Squadron optometrist technician, points to symbols on a vision chart during an eye exam at Unidad De Salud De La Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The clinic, which has never had a resident optometrist, was able to offer comprehensive vision screenings to local residents as part of Amistad 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9255982
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-WJ837-1032
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
