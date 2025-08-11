Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ramon Gavilon covers one eye during a vision screening at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Southern-led event was part of Exercise Amistad 2025, providing early detection in children for vision issues that can affect learning and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)