Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

    PARAGUAY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Ramon Gavilon covers one eye during a vision screening at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Southern-led event was part of Exercise Amistad 2025, providing early detection in children for vision issues that can affect learning and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9255983
    VIRIN: 250811-F-WJ837-1040
    Resolution: 8299x5533
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download