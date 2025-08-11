Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wucthu Ung, 507th Medical Squadron optometry technician, conducts a near-vision screening for a child at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. As part of Exercise Amistad 2025, the mission served 40–50 patients daily at Inmaculada Concepción, many receiving their first eye exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)