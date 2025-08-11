Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

    PARAGUAY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelica Estrada, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, fits prescription glasses for a patient at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. For many, it was their first opportunity to receive professional vision correction at their local clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9255989
    VIRIN: 250811-F-WJ837-1327
    Resolution: 7832x5221
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay
    Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download