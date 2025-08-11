Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelica Estrada, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, fits prescription glasses for a patient at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. For many, it was their first opportunity to receive professional vision correction at their local clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)